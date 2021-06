Floating offshore wind farms have the potential to make a significant contribution to Europe’s power supply in the future, according to the European Commission. The EU Blue Economy Report 2021 (178 page / 8.45MB PDF), which focuses on the performance of the EU-27 economic sectors related to oceans and the coastal environment, suggested there was a generation potential of 4 million megawatts (MW) of energy from floating offshore wind farms in EU waters. Currently, just 62MW of capacity has been installed.