With Jacob deGrom on the mound and Kyle Freeland making his season debut for the Rockies, this game was teed up to be a pitcher’s duel and it delivered. Despite Freeland surrendering an early run to the Mets in the first, Ryan McMahon tied it up with a solo homer in the second. The 1-1 tie held until Chi Chi González, who after pitching one scoreless inning, gave up a two-run homer to backup catcher Tomás Nido in the sixth inning. With four Mets pitchers combining to hold the Rockies to three hits and striking them out 16 times, a two-run lead was more than enough for the Mets to end the Rockies four-game winning streak.