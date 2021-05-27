Cancel
Zack Snyder Directs A Dark, Gritty Reboot Of The Late Show

By comics7
ava360.com
 7 days ago

"Army of the Dead" director Zack Snyder takes on his most ambitious project to date - guest-directing an episode of Stephen Colbert's late night variety talk show. See if you can spot the subtle references to Snyder's other films like "Justice League" in this 16-hour masterpiece, "The Late Show: The Snyder Cut." #Colbert #ZackSnyder #TheSnyderCut.

entertainment.ava360.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Star#Movie Stars#Cbs Comedy#Hollywood Stars#Instagram#Paramount#Usb#Late Night#Films#Episodes#Witty Interviews#Humorous Celebrities#Funny Celebs#Famous People#Pm Ct#Bits
