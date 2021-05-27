Puzzle Game ‘Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi’ Announced for iOS and Android at the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special Event
A few hours ago, Square Enix hosted the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special stream to celebrate all things Dragon Quest. There were six game announcements and one of them is a puzzler for iOS and Android in the form of Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi. Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi features classic Dragon Quest characters and monsters depicted as erasers. The first trailer for the game doesn’t really show much of the game itself but as usual, the art is very charming. Hopefully they release actual erasers with these designs in Japan as well leading up to the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi release. Watch the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi reveal trailer below:toucharcade.com