Puzzle Game ‘Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi’ Announced for iOS and Android at the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special Event

Every Announcement from the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special. For years, western Dragon Quest fans have begged Square Enix to give Japan’s favorite roleplaying franchise a truly international presence. Hopes were raised high when the developer made the shock announcement that a livestream for the series’ 35th anniversary on May 26, 2021, would be broadcasted live with English interpretation. As the presentation aired, however, fans were met with a bit of a mixed bag. The show took the form of a talk show-style conversation between a host and series creator Yuji Horii, yet with English translation only provided on-the-spot by an admirably persistent yet clearly overwhelmed and overworked interpreter, it was often difficult to decipher exactly what was being said. That is not to mention that the first half of the show appears to be largely irrelevant to Western fans, considering that it focused primarily on games that have little to no chance of an international debut. Nonetheless, the livestream pointed to a promising future for the Dragon Quest series.