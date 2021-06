Today at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals met up in the rubber game of the three-game set. The Nationals won the first game 11-4, and the Yankees had a 4-3 walk-off win yesterday. Today the Yankees Domingo German was set to start against the Nationals’ Joe Ross, who had never pitched at Yankee Stadium in his career. The Yankees got their second walk-off win in as many days. Yankees 3 Nationals 2.