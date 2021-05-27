Memorial Day Weekend in East Durham

CORNWALLVILLE – Martha Elliott, 88 years young, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 while hospitalized in Wilmington, NC. Memorial calling hours will be conducted on Tuesday, May 11th from 2 until 5 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. Masks and social distancing are required, and 60 visitors at a time are allowed. Memorial Mass will be offered on Wednesday, May 12th at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Knock Shrine, 2052 State Route 145, East Durham. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial of her ashes will follow in Cornwallville Cemetery, followed by a reception at 12:30 p.m. at the Shamrock House, 2388 State Route 145, East Durham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the East Durham Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 92, East Durham, NY 12423 will be appreciated. Condolence page is available at ajcunninghamfh.com.