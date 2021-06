Fun fact: one of the most sustainable hobbies you can adopt is learning how to upcycle clothes. In addition to reducing waste and leaning away from fast fashion, reinventing your old wardrobe pieces also offers a load of other benefits: you get to learn a cool new skill (which is always handy, right?), you end up with something bespoke and customised to your own personal style and, well, nobody else will have said item. Heck, you might even find you enjoy getting a little crafty, because Lord knows I, for one, am so over puzzles now.