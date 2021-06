A few years ago, a large Cisco customer needed to send data from a remote device to the cloud. It was the early days of modern edge computing. To deploy new functionality to remote network devices at that time required building an app that could work with an existing device’s OS and sometimes adding a server or PC. Different operating systems on various types and brands of devices were additional complexities and added workload. Today, thanks to container applications and the acceleration of containerization technology, app hosting is lightyears from where it started.