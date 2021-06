Kvadrat, Design Textile Company, Chooses Agillic to Deliver Personalised Customer Experiences Across International Markets

Over the past year, marketers of credit unions have had to adapt to rapid changes in consumers’ behavior, as well as physical branch closures and work-from-home arrangements. Many marketing organizations are grappling with how to make fast and effective decisions. Traditional approaches to annual/quarterly campaign planning, budget management and workflows hinder their ability to respond to the changing landscape at a moment’s notice. These marketing teams need to quickly and effectively shift course to address new realities on the ground – they need agility to change weekly, daily and even hourly to fully engage consumers, ensuring relevance and a high-quality experience.