Druva Teams with Redington to Extend Cloud Data Protection to Enterprises in India
Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, announced that Redington (India) Limited has been appointed as the company’s national distributor in India. Leveraging Redington’s far reaching presence across India and its more than 500 SaaS channel partners and industry expertise, new and potential customers will now have expanded access to a wide range of preferred channel partners offering Druva Cloud Platform’s comprehensive cloud data protection solution. Together, Druva and Redington will enable even more Indian businesses to experience the benefits of cloud.aithority.com