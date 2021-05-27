Cancel
Ventura, CA

GRACEFUL GLIDE | Ventura Boat Rentals’ latest offering will have visitors swanning around the harbor this summer

By Art and Culture
Ventura County Reporter
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICTURED: The Swan Pedal Boats from Ventura Boat Rentals at Ventura Harbor Village. Photo courtesy Ventura Harbor Marketing. Most locals (and plenty of tourists) are familiar with Ventura Boat Rentals. If you’re looking for recreation on the water at Ventura Harbor, it’s your one-stop shop for things that float. Kayaks, stand up paddle boards and pedal craft are all available to those who enjoy exploring the harbor under their own steam. For a little more oomph, electric boats provide options for small groups (up to four people), a crowd (as many as 12 passengers) and everything in between. If you really want to boat in style, consider a private charter (numerous options, including cash bars, are available).

Ventura, CAthelog.com

Ventura Harbor Completes ADA Bathroom Remodel, Inner Harbor Dredging

VENTURA— Two harbor projects have been completed in Ventura, the harbor dredging and remodeling of the Ventura Harbor Village restroom. The Ventura Port District Board of Port Commissioners received an update at its May 5 meeting notifying them that dredging work in the inner harbor and work to remodel the Ventura Harbor Village restroom at 1559 Spinnaker Drive to make it ADA compliant have been completed.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Ventura County, CAoperawire.com

New West Symphony Continues Season with ‘A Tour of Mexico’ Cultural Festival

On May 20, 2021, New West Symphony will continue its 2020-21 season, dedicated to global sounds and local cultures, with “A Tour of Mexico.”. Presented in partnership with the Museum of Ventura County, the festival will run until May 23, culminating in a symphony concert presentation featuring virtuoso guitarist Jiji Kim and harpist Maria Casale, in a program of works by Arturo Marquez, Fernando Arroyo Lascurain, Silvestre Revueltas, Manuel Ponce, Gabriela Ortiz, Jose Enrique Gonzalez-Medina, and the traditional Mexican folk song “El Son de la Negra.”
Ventura County, CAmpacorn.com

Wildlife encounters in county

A tourist stops at the ranger station and asks how to avoid danger from bears. The ranger says, “The best protection is to wear these little bells and to carry pepper spray.”. So the tourist buys the clip-on bells and pepper spray, then he asks the ranger, “How will I...
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Bike Week includes pledges, prizes and reopening

If you were among the many people who turned to bicycling during the pandemic, the Ventura County Transportation Commission has a message for you: Keep riding. Businesses, schools and offices continue to open up amid encouraging signs that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. For many people, that means the number of vehicle trips is likely on the rise as they shuttle children to activities, drive to work and go about daily errands.
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

The Camarillo Rotary Clubs’ Host 29th Annual Care for Kids Golf Classic Benefiting Casa Pacifica

Camarillo, CA – The 29th Annual Care for Kids Golf Classic will take place on Monday, July 26th at Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo. Limited spots available – to register or sponsor visit casapacifica.org. Funds raised benefit Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families and its programs serving foster and at-risk youth, along with other Rotary Foundation charities.
Ventura County, CAKEYT

Commercial flights could come to Ventura County airports

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Commercial flights could come to the Camarillo and Oxnard airports. That is, if the community wants it. On an average day, planes can be seen coming and going from both the Camarillo and Oxnard airports. Most of that activity is from private flights. Now the Ventura County Department of Airports is asking the community for feedback on what would make the airports better.
Ventura County, CAtherealdeal.com

3.6K-acre working ranch lists at $100M

A 3,600-acre Ventura County working ranch is hitting the market for $100 million. Black Mountain Ranch is by far the county’s largest and most expensive listing, according to the Los Angeles Times. Owner Richard Gilleland, former CEO of medical equipment maker Amsco International, assembled the property from 63 parcels. The...
Ventura, CAtheacorn.com

Runner hits the trails for health, fun and awareness

A runner doesn’t need much more than quality shoes and a few miles of good road to work up a sweat. But running on streets amid cars and cyclists, waiting at stoplights and crosswalks—it tends to take away from getting into the zone. That’s why many outdoor enthusiasts prefer to...
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Big and fast

The yellow-and-blue beast emerged from the gray skies over Camarillo just before noon on Sunday, the ear-piercing sound of its powerful twin turbine engines growing louder with each approaching second. Ventura County’s first fully equipped Sikorsky Firehawk touched down on local soil for the first time May 9, marking the...
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

City extends outdoor business permit program

The Carpinteria City Council voted to extend the temporary Covid-19 outdoor business permit program through the end of the calendar year. The decision was made at the council’s regular meeting on May 10. The program allows businesses to use city right-of-way and private outdoor areas – such as parking lots...
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Metrolink Gets Summer Vacations on Track with New Weekend Service

Itineraries to Help Families and Friends EXPLORE Southern California by Train. From the first Ventura County Saturday service to specially created family-friendly leisure travel itineraries, riders can enjoy a variety of affordable summer fun along Metrolink’s 538 mile-track. LOS ANGELES – Metrolink invites Southern California residents to take a summer...
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Firehawks swoop in for fire season

The yellow-and-blue beast emerged from the gray skies over Camarillo just before noon on Sunday, the ear-piercing sound of its powerful twin turbine engines growing louder with each approaching second. Ventura County’s first fully equipped Sikorsky Firehawk touched down on local soil for the first time May 9, marking the...