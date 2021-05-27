GRACEFUL GLIDE | Ventura Boat Rentals’ latest offering will have visitors swanning around the harbor this summer

PICTURED: The Swan Pedal Boats from Ventura Boat Rentals at Ventura Harbor Village. Photo courtesy Ventura Harbor Marketing. Most locals (and plenty of tourists) are familiar with Ventura Boat Rentals. If you’re looking for recreation on the water at Ventura Harbor, it’s your one-stop shop for things that float. Kayaks, stand up paddle boards and pedal craft are all available to those who enjoy exploring the harbor under their own steam. For a little more oomph, electric boats provide options for small groups (up to four people), a crowd (as many as 12 passengers) and everything in between. If you really want to boat in style, consider a private charter (numerous options, including cash bars, are available).