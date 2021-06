Alyssa Henry, executive vice president, Square joins Confluent board of directors. Confluent, Inc., the platform for data in motion, announced that Larry Shurtz has joined the company as its chief revenue officer (CRO) and Alyssa Henry has joined its board of directors. Alyssa has played key roles in the development of some of the more significant technologies of our time—from Amazon S3 to Square’s Seller platform—and will be a welcome addition to Confluent’s board of directors. Larry is a seasoned go-to-market leader with a unique portfolio of experience and will lead Confluent’s global commercial and enterprise sales teams, reporting to Erica Ruliffson Schultz, president of field operations.