Dentipellin, a new antibiotic from culture broth of Dentipellis fragilis

By Lee Su Ha, Dae-Won Ki, Ji-Yul Kim, Dae-Cheol Choi, In-Kyoung Lee, Bong-Sik Yun
Nature.com
 14 days ago

In our effort to find antimicrobial agents from higher fungi, we isolated a new compound, dentipellin (1), along with three known glycosylated diterpenes, erinacines A-C (2-4) from culture broth of Dentipellis fragilis. Their chemical structures were determined by spectroscopic methods including NMR and mass measurements. These compounds exhibited weak antibacterial and antifungal activities.

