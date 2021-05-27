Dentipellin, a new antibiotic from culture broth of Dentipellis fragilis

Deep learning methods that achieved great success in predicting intrachain residue-residue contacts have been applied to predict interchain contacts between proteins. However, these methods require multiple sequence alignments (MSAs) of a pair of interacting proteins (dimers) as input, which are often difficult to obtain because there are not many known protein complexes available to generate MSAs of sufficient depth for a pair of proteins. In recognizing that multiple sequence alignments of a monomer that forms homomultimers contain the co-evolutionary signals of both intrachain and interchain residue pairs in contact, we applied DNCON2 (a deep learning-based protein intrachain residue-residue contact predictor) to predict both intrachain and interchain contacts for homomultimers using multiple sequence alignment (MSA) and other co-evolutionary features of a single monomer followed by discrimination of interchain and intrachain contacts according to the tertiary structure of the monomer. We name this tool DNCON2_Inter. Allowing true-positive predictions within two residue shifts, the best average precision was obtained for the Top-L/10 predictions of 22.9% for homodimers and 17.0% for higher-order homomultimers. In some instances, especially where interchain contact densities are high, DNCON2_Inter predicted interchain contacts with 100% precision. We also developed Con_Complex, a complex structure reconstruction tool that uses predicted contacts to produce the structure of the complex. Using Con_Complex, we show that the predicted contacts can be used to accurately construct the structure of some complexes. Our experiment demonstrates that monomeric multiple sequence alignments can be used with deep learning to predict interchain contacts of homomeric proteins.