FROM THE MOUNTAINS TO THE SEA | Summer activities to get out and about

While summertime is certainly a good time for kids to experience some downtime and even boredom, it’s also a great time to get outside, explore a new activity or hone skills in a current pursuit. With the Los Padres National Forest in our backyard and the ocean out front, Ventura County has amazing opportunities for adventure and plain old exploring. Even if as adults we don’t get the summer off, taking time to get out and try something new, or get back to doing something that we love, can help shake off the winter (pandemic?) blues.