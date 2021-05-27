Epsilor to Unveil Upgraded Version of Its Li-Ion 6T Batteries and a Soldier Wearable Network System at the LAND FORCES Exposition in Australia

Ireland's Company Reaches Over 200+ Million Households Via Fox Business Network & Bloomberg International Television-Plus Video Streams On All Major Social Media. KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC: WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarms and services for Seniors and emergency response systems for lone workers, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, to create impactful video pieces designed to educate the Company's target market of dealers and distributors of Wearable Healthcare devices, and for use in promos and social media for prospects, clients, and associates, including, but not limited to Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin.