Wisconsin Passes 7,000 COVID Death Milestone

By Robert Kennedy
wsau.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 7,000 people in Wisconsin have died from coronavirus infections. The state Department of Health Services reported five new deaths on Wednesday linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. That pushed the total to 7,003 since the pandemic began. The seven-day average of...

wsau.com
