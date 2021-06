If anyone knows how to throw a party, it’s Scott Disick. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for his fun-loving spirit, and any time he attends a party or throws one, it’s a guaranteed good time. Disick turns 38 years old on May 26, and he celebrated early this year with family and friends. It’s safe to say he did it real big as he rang in his big day. Scott Disick's 38th birthday party favors were Rolex watches, and the FOMO is real.