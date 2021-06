While there are many factors that have played into the decline of native pollinators, a significant issue is simply loss of habitat. Cathy Lucero, Clallam County Noxious Weed Control Board coordinator, will talk about how people can better utilize the habitat that still exists or capture the potential of areas used for other things at her Green Thumb Garden Tips presentation, “Bee Spaces-Hidden in Plain Sight,” set for noon-1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, on Zoom.