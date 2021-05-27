JoJo's stage fright struggles

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Dragon Ball might both be Shonen, franchises, the two action-packed anime series could not be more different, though it seems as if the two series have been united by the voice of the English Goku, Sean Schemmel, expressing his love for the series created by Hirohiko Araki. Though there currently aren't any plans for Schemmel to join the Stand focused franchise, with him not having supplied any of the voices in the previous seasons, it's entirely possible that his newfound love for the franchise might have him joining the world of the Joestars at some point.