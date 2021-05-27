SK, Ace Hardware looking to hire in Jackson Co

That new battery factory in Jackson County says it looking to hire hundreds of workers by the fall. SK says the facility in Commerce needs one thousand workers ahead of schedule to make sure production of batteries for electric cars can start on time next year.

It will mean more jobs for Jackson County: Ace Hardware says it will spend more than $100 million for a new distribution center slated for construction in Jefferson. The facility is expected to employ more than 370 workers.

