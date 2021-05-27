Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah Hit With Another Big Loss While Facing Fraud Charges

Last week, word came in that Whiplash actor Miles Teller was punched in the face at a restaurant while vacation in Hawaii. At the time, it was reported that the alleged assailant was a wedding planner who claimed Teller owed him money for the actor’s 2019 nuptials, although days later, Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, claimed that her husband had been jumped by two men neither of them had ever met. Now more information about Teller’s assault has come to light, with the focus once again being pointed on the wedding planner angle, specifically how this man and his wife got into a similar confrontation recently.