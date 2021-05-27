Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah Hit With Another Big Loss While Facing Fraud Charges

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Jen Shah emerged from the freshman season of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as the breakout star who wasn’t afraid to lay all of her emotions on the table. To the complete shock of fans, though, Shah was arrested on fraud charges only weeks after the final reunion special aired. She’s currently out on bail but faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty. Yet it seems the hits just keep coming, as the reality star faces another big loss.

