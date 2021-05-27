UK Libraries Participates in International Study to Examine Value, Potential Improvements for Teaching With Primary Sources

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. Continuously improving methodologies in teaching and education is essential to the development of our society. Progress is rarely created in a vacuum. It requires connected efforts, cross-border discussions, and vigorous assessments. That’s why we are happy to announce the 4th International Conference on Future of Teaching and Education. It will take place on the 16 -18 July in Amsterdam, Netherlands. You are invited to be a part of a heated conversation and knowledge exchange over the three days of the event. ICFTE is where top academics in the field come together to share their findings, educate others, and gain valuable perspectives and feedback on their own work.