UK Libraries Participates in International Study to Examine Value, Potential Improvements for Teaching With Primary Sources

By MiKayla Carter
uky.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year, librarians at institutions across the globe have been working to digitize and make available an unparalleled amount of primary collections to facilitate remote instruction and research. Now, as higher education begins to shift back to in-person learning, librarians will be able to adapt once again to the needs of instructors teaching undergraduates with primary sources thanks to an international cohort comprising teams at University of Kentucky Libraries and other academic libraries across the United States and United Kingdom.

