European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) In one of the first transactions signed within this framework, Euler Hermes, through its UK branch, has taken on half the risk in an existing EBRD loan to a financial institution in Serbia. The original loan was signed to help the bank on-lend to its small business clients for investments in energy efficiency through the EBRD’s Western Balkans Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (WeBSEFF).