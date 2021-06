SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is partnering with SAFE to host a community job fair. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 25 at the J. Craig Community Center. Doors will be open from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. Companies from the area will be at the job fair with positions available to start immediately. Some employers will be holding on-site interviews. Everyone from Talladega, Coosa, and Clay Counties are invited to attend.