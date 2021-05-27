Cancel
Lincoln County, NC

Local high school graduation moved indoors ‘out of abundance of caution’

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Seniors at East Lincoln High School, and their families, are scrambling to adjust to sudden changes to their upcoming graduation ceremony.

The district made the call to move the ceremony from the football stadium to the school’s gymnasium, inside.

An East Lincoln High School parent contacted Channel 9 about the changes and forwarded us a voicemail from the superintendent. In the message, Dr. Aaron Allen said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” and is related to a student who was recently arrested for a previous threat.

[ ALSO READ: Senior prank damages buses, HVAC at local high school; 12 students charged ]

“A few weeks ago, we learned of a significant and credible threat toward East Lincoln High School and, as a result of that threat, the school held a remote learning day. The suspect was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office but has since been released from jail,” Allen’s voicemail to parents said. “While we are unaware of the continuing and specific threat, to move the event indoors -- although is never a first choice -- is precautionary, and the best way to provide a safe and secure environment for our graduates.”

Amon Stevens is the former East Lincoln High School student accused of making that previous threat on social media. According to the sheriff’s office, he threatened to kill people at a memorial service at a Denver church that was held for an East Lincoln senior who died earlier this month.

Stevens was charged with communicating threats.

The graduation will now take place Friday inside the school’s gym at 7 p.m.

Each graduate will get four tickets -- two guests will get to sit in the new gym where the ceremony will happen, while the other two guests will sit in the old gym and watch a live stream.

[ ALSO READ: Police investigating after local high school’s spirit rock defaced with racial slurs ]

The school is asking guests not to bring in any bags and everyone will have to go through a security screening. Extra deputies will also be at the event.

Channel 9 has reached out to the district for more information but have not yet heard back.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates on this story.

(WATCH: Senior prank damages buses, HVAC at local high school; 12 students charged)

