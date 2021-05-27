Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

NJ DEP announces emergency seasonal closures in five Wildlife Management Areas until Sept. 15, including Wildcat Ridge in Morris County

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – Due to large crowds of individuals and unauthorized activities creating an unsafe environment at relatively small areas within NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife’s over 350,000 acres WMA system, six localized areas of the Cedar Lake, Greenwood Forest, Menantico Ponds, Wildcat Ridge, and Winslow Wildlife Management Areas are being closed to public access, officials said.

wrnjradio.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Lake County#Cumberland County#Camden County#East Lake#Ocean County#Nj Dep#Gloucester Co#Cains Mill Rd#Ocean Co#Cooks Rd#Woodland Sand Company#Cumberland Co#Morris Co#Splitrock Reservoir#Pdf#Winslow Camden Co#Cedar Lake Wma#Greenwood Wma#Menantico Ponds Wma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Environmentccenterdispatch.com

Forest fire consumes hundreds of acres in southern NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Monday against a forest fire that had burned hundreds of acres in the New Jersey Pinelands, although winds that began picking up in the afternoon were causing concern. As of early afternoon, the state Department of Environmental Protection said the...