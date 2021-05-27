NJ DEP announces emergency seasonal closures in five Wildlife Management Areas until Sept. 15, including Wildcat Ridge in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Due to large crowds of individuals and unauthorized activities creating an unsafe environment at relatively small areas within NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife’s over 350,000 acres WMA system, six localized areas of the Cedar Lake, Greenwood Forest, Menantico Ponds, Wildcat Ridge, and Winslow Wildlife Management Areas are being closed to public access, officials said.wrnjradio.com