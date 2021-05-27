Cancel
Tennessee State

3 Tennessee cities join downtown revitalization program

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee cities of Centerville, Clifton and Clinton have been selected to join a program to help revitalize their downtown areas.

Tennessee economic development officials said Wednesday that the cities have received accreditation under the Tennessee Main Street program.

The program provides training and grant opportunities to help develop a thriving downtown district in the selected cities, most of which are in rural areas of the state. The program focuses on historic preservation, community events and improving local economies, officials said.

Thirty-nine other Tennessee communities have been accredited under the program, which requires communities to show they have an adequate organizational budget, a strong historic preservation ethic, a collection of historic commercial buildings and a walkable district, officials said.

Clifton is located in Wayne County. Centerville is the county seat of Hickman County. Clinton is the county seat of Anderson County.

