West Virginia Vital Registration Office reopens

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Vital Registration Office in Charleston has reopened after being closed for more than a year.

Walk-up services now available to the public include certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said.

The office is located in the Diamond building at 350 Capitol St. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear masks.

Certificates are $12 each. Exact change is required if paying in cash, or customers may use a money order or check. Credit or debit cards are not accepted.

The Vital Registration Office and Diamond building lobby closed to the public March 20, 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.