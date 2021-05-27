Tuna, Uncanned and Caramelized

This is a salad that my dear friend Kathy Ternay, who was chef of Angeli for decades, developed for our many catering gigs. It’s genius in that it takes salmon, the pretty pink fish that everyone seems to want on special occasions, and gives it a luxurious upgrade. The eggs pickled with beets are easy and add a hit of color. But if you don’t have the bandwidth for that additional recipe, don’t make it. The salad is beautiful enough without the eggs as garnish. All the elements of the recipe can be made ahead, so that on the day you can combine them quickly and easily.