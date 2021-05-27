Tuna, Uncanned and Caramelized
A childhood trick involving a splash of fish sauce and a sprinkle of sugar turns those dollar store cans into something transcendent. The collective American palate tends to see a tin can of tuna and instantly call to mind mayo, celery, maybe some minced onions and flecks of parsley—the foundational ingredients of any good tuna salad. But when I see canned tuna, my brain goes someplace completely different. I think about dumping it into a screaming hot pan with a splash of fish sauce and stir-frying it with—trust me here—maple syrup until there are bits of char and caramelization. And then, instead of wedging it between slices of rye bread, I think about scooping these flavorful flakes of fish over a bowl of warm steamed rice.tastecooking.com