The End of Men By Christina Sweeney-Baird is a gripping and incredibly well-written book. As the synopsis clarifies, this is a tale about a deadly virus, but one which just affects the male population. It is set in the year 2025 when the first recorded instance of the infection was found in Scotland. However, it is not long before the world is compelled to sit up, take notice and get ready to confront. Confront a pandemic that threatens to annihilate the very structure holding society together all throughout the planet.