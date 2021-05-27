Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden calls for intelligence report into origins of COVID-19

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website. US President Joe Biden has announced his intelligence team is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus pandemic, “including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.” Biden said the US intelligence community has no definitive answer as of yet but has come up with two possible scenarios for how COVID-19 began.

Joe Biden
Congress & Courtsknoxvilledailysun.com

Blackburn calls on Biden to ensure an unbiased investigation into origin of the COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is calling on the White House to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation into the origin of COVID-19. Recent reporting of three researchers at a Wuhan lab who sought medical treatment after becoming sick in November 2019 has painted a chilling picture of the early days of the pandemic. In recent weeks, top medical experts have also become more vocal in questioning whether COVID-19 could have been released from a Wuhan lab.
Congress & Courtswcn247.com

US Sen Cruz: Biden showed 'weakness,' emboldened Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz says President Joe Biden is being soft on Israel's foes and inviting more violence. Cruz told The Associated Press on Monday that Biden's policies showed “weakness” and had emboldened Hamas' militants who rule the Gaza Strip and fired rockets on Jerusalem on May 10. Eleven days of war followed, in which more than 250 people were killed, most of the Palestinians. Cruz was one of four American Republicans in Israel in recent days, including Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
U.S. PoliticsGovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Biden Asks Intelligence Community to ‘Redouble’ Investigations into COVID-19’s Origins

President Biden said in a statement on Tuesday he asked members of the intelligence community to “redouble” their work to determine the origins of the novel coronavirus and asked for a report within 90 days. He received a report earlier this month that he asked for after he became president. “As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has ‘coalesced around two likely scenarios’ [for the virus’ origins] but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question,” Biden said.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Presidential ElectionSalt Lake Tribune

Paul Krugman: The radical modesty of Joe Biden’s budget

Many reports about the Biden administration’s budget proposal, released Friday, convey the sense that it’s huge. President Joe Biden, scream some of the headlines, wants to spend SIX TRILLION DOLLARS next year. (Sorry, can’t help doing my best Dr. Evil imitation.) It takes some digging to learn that the baseline — the amount the administration estimates we’d spend next fiscal year without new policies — is $5.7 trillion.
U.S. PoliticsArs Technica

Biden pledges to share 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the United States will share at least 20 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines with other countries over the next six weeks. The pledged doses will be in addition to 60 million stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine the...
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Immunity to COVID-19 May Last for Years, 10 States Reach Goal of Vaccinating 70 Percent of Adults, Cases Fall 14 Percent Globally in 1 Week, Jobless Claims Continue to Drop, Biden Orders Intelligence Report on Virus Origins

Total cases worldwide: 168,705,869 (up from 168,093,701 Wednesday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,505,565 (up from 3,492,129 Wednesday) Total cases in the United States: 33,213,038 (up from 33,186,016 Wednesday) Total deaths in the United States: 593,154 (up from 591,908 Wednesday) Immunity to the virus may last for years. In a review of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden Blames Trouble Passing Voting Rights on 2 Dems 'Who Vote More' With GOP

President Joe Biden has blamed two Democratic Senators who "vote more with" Republicans for Democrats' difficulties in passing voting rights legislation through Congress. Biden said that the "sacred right" to vote is currently "under assault with incredible intensity" during his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday. The president described ongoing Republican efforts to pass restrictive voting bills at the state level as "simply un-American." He vowed that June would be "a month of action" for Democrats to preserve and expand voting rights, with Vice President Kamala Harris set to lead the charge.
Presidential Electiongilaherald.com

Editorial: Suspicious of Biden’s high poll numbers?

According to a recent Associated Press poll, President Joe Biden has a 63% overall public approval rating. Not bad for a guy whose lackluster performance on border issues, economic fumbles, monetary dislocations, Middle East flare-ups, and often disjointed speeches might influence a person to think otherwise. It gets better. The...
PoliticsIJR

Biden Sends Message To China and Russia During Memorial Day Speech

President Joe Biden sent a message to China and Russia while paying tribute to fallen service members and his late son Beau. “I had a long conversation for two hours recently with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], making it clear to him that we could do nothing but speak out for human rights around the world because that’s who we are,” Biden said during a Memorial Day service in Delaware on Sunday.