Biden calls for intelligence report into origins of COVID-19
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website. US President Joe Biden has announced his intelligence team is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus pandemic, “including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.” Biden said the US intelligence community has no definitive answer as of yet but has come up with two possible scenarios for how COVID-19 began.newsatw.com