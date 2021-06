A major city in the south of China has locked down a central neighbourhood after a surge in coronavirus cases.Authorities in Guangzhou, which has a population of around 15 million, reported 20 new infections over the past week, a relatively small figure compared to other countries’ current rates but enough to alarm Chinese officials who believed they had the virus under control. The spread of the virus has been “fast and strong”, with infections growing more rapidly in Guangzhou than in previous outbreaks, China's state-owned Global Times quoted a health official as saying. Nearly half of the...