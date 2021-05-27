Cancel
Eric Carle, author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died

By administration
newsatw.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, the imagination behind the timeless children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar has died, aged 91. “In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows is now travelling across the night sky,” his family said, in a statement. Carle wrote and illustrated...

newsatw.com
