Eric Carle, author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died

Some good Pride Month selections, a buzzy first novel and more — six new paperbacks, with which to while away (almost) summer afternoons. “Good Boy: My Life In Seven Dogs” by Jennifer Finney Boylan (Celadon, $16.99). Boylan, whose 2003 bestseller “She’s Not There: A Life in Two Genders” explored her experiences as a transgender woman, returns with another memoir — this one devoted to her beloved canine pets. “Filled with insight and remarkable candor, this is a sterling tribute to the love of dogs,” wrote Publishers Weekly in a starred review. “She touches on, among other subjects, self-doubt, confusion about her sexuality, emotional distance, and infidelity. Boylan also shares encouragement and guidance for those facing their own emotional struggles, noting that while hers weren’t easy to overcome, self-acceptance awaited her at her journey’s end.”