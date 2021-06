Skrillex surprised fans with a drop of the hauntingly beautiful music video for his recent track with Four Tet and Starrah, “Butterflies.”. Skrillex is undoubtedly one of the most influential artists in this generation of the dance music scene. He’s a household name who has continuously been making iconic tracks since releasing Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites in 2010. Since then, he has never ceased to wow fans with regular releases that range from collaborative projects like Jack U and Dog Blood to solo work, with a heavy helping of iconic performances along the way. 2021 has been no different with him teasing a new album and releasing a number of brilliant tracks, one of which was “Butterflies.”