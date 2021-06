LEGO has announced the first round of crowdfunding for the BrickLink Designer Program. These projects were previously rejected on LEGO Ideas but have been resurrected so fans who wanted them can now pre-order them. The first five projects to reach 3,000 pre-orders will be produced and you can start pre-ordering on July 1. There will be a limit of 5,000 of each produced from the top five so get your orders in if you see something you like. There will be two momre rounds of crowdfunding for this fall which will have up to 15 out of the 26 projects that are part of the program.