England boss Gareth Southgate has given his reasons as to why Leicester City manager James Maddison was omitted from the Euro2020 England squad. Foxes of Leicester has written extensively on the subject of the good James Maddison, along with the bad Madders. Those pieces – which you can read for yourself by clicking here – explain a possible greatness to come, as well as how some gifted footballers, and athletes in general, can become ‘wasted talent’. Leicester fans will hope their favourite doesn’t go that way!