Emma Stone meets royals on Zoom

femalefirst.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Stone met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Zoom this week to discuss her role in 'Cruella' and explain how she ended up riding a motorcycle around Buckingham Palace for one scene. Emma Stone told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge how she rode a motorcycle around The...

www.femalefirst.co.uk
Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
Disney has shared a new clip from Cruella and it features Emma Stone in the lead role of Estella, a.k.a Cruella lighting up the party. We’ve seen parts of this scene in the trailer, but now we have a better look at how it plays out. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are going to be great in this movie.
With less than a month until Cruella hits both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, Disney has released a fresh set of character posters and a new behind-the-scenes look featuring Emma Stone. In the new video, Stone explains how much of a unique experience it is to play the iconic Disney villain, and presents new footage that shows us more of the fabulous and wicked world of Cruella.
Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Weitere: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Emma Stone rocked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Cruella, on Tuesday, May 18. For the special night out, which marked the Oscar winner's first major red carpet in more than year, Stone donned a Louis Vuitton pantsuit along with a gorgeous red purse.
Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary have remained private throughout their relationship, but some secrets can’t be hidden: TMZ reports that a birth certificate has revealed that the couple’s new baby girl is named Louise Jean McCary. Oscar-winning La La Land actress Stone and McCary met in 2016 on...
Emma Stone is opening up about the incredible costumes she gets to wear in Disney's Cruella. While speaking to ET over Zoom, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has over 40 outfit changes in the film, which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution. Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).
Movie Stars at movie premieres were a regular daily occurrence, often a multiple daily occurrence, up until 15 months ago. Which is when Movie Stars stopped going to movie premieres because everything stopped. Over the last year, there have been occasional movie premieres, but in Hollywood, those premieres did not involve Movie Stars.
It’s one of the most highly anticipated films of the year: Disney’s Cruella. With Emma Stone set to light up the big screen as supervillain Cruella de Vil, is it any wonder that she’s channelled some of her character’s personal style for her latest red carpet appearance?. Attending the film’s...
The release of Disney+'s Cruella, starring Emma Stone, is just around the corner and we're more grateful than ever that movie premieres are back! On May 18, the Cruella premiere was held at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles and it seems like the 101 Dalmatians villain origin story is about to be one of the most highly anticipated new releases this spring.
Cruella opens with a precociously malicious child named Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland), born with distinctive two-tone hair and a mean streak a mile wide, repeatedly getting in trouble at school. Her mother, Catherine (Emily Beecham), pleads with Estella to be nice, to get along, to not be “Cruella”, the nickname bestowed on Estella when she acts out. For love of her mother, Estella agrees, but bullies at school must be stood up to, and so “Cruella” keeps poking out from the crevices in Estella’s nice-girl façade, fighting back against rude boys and defending her friend, Anita Darling. Oh yeah, Cruella establishes a pre-existing link between 101 Dalmatians protagonists Anita (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Roger (What We Do in the Shadows’ Kayvan Novak). Her entire deal is just that she sees the Dalmatians one day and goes, “Want that coat,” but NOW she has a whole backstory with Anita and Roger that makes her later theft of their beloved dogs seem especially, well, cruel.
Actress Emma Stone made a red carpet appearance yesterday evening for the world premiere of Disney ‘Cruella‘. It was held at the El Capitan theater in Los Angeles and she looked lovely rocking a black and white pant suit with a pop of red lip. While at the premiere Cruella costumes were set out for display as Emma posed nearby.
Emma Stone Says ‘Cruella’ Isn’t Supposed to Be a Role Model

Call it a case of nature versus nurture: How did a British street-smart fashion designer become the cinematic proxy for greed, evil, and a craven desire to harvest dog fur? Hence, Cruella, a sort of prequel to the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians; tells the backstory of a crafty grifter named Estella, played punk-rockishly by Emma Stone. Set in ‘70s London, the movie centers around the stylish young woman whose fraught relationship with dog-owning couturier Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) leads Estella to embrace her venal side and transforms into the eponymous and gloriously vengeful Cruella. The film is both in theaters and streams on Disney+on May 28.