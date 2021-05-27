Emma Stone meets royals on Zoom

Cruella opens with a precociously malicious child named Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland), born with distinctive two-tone hair and a mean streak a mile wide, repeatedly getting in trouble at school. Her mother, Catherine (Emily Beecham), pleads with Estella to be nice, to get along, to not be “Cruella”, the nickname bestowed on Estella when she acts out. For love of her mother, Estella agrees, but bullies at school must be stood up to, and so “Cruella” keeps poking out from the crevices in Estella’s nice-girl façade, fighting back against rude boys and defending her friend, Anita Darling. Oh yeah, Cruella establishes a pre-existing link between 101 Dalmatians protagonists Anita (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Roger (What We Do in the Shadows’ Kayvan Novak). Her entire deal is just that she sees the Dalmatians one day and goes, “Want that coat,” but NOW she has a whole backstory with Anita and Roger that makes her later theft of their beloved dogs seem especially, well, cruel.