Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ithaca, NY

No TCAT bus service on Memorial Day

whcuradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT will not have bus service on Memorial Day. The agency’s call center operations will also be closed Monday. Buses will be back on the road Tuesday. The call center also re-opens Tuesday. Summer bus service begins this Sunday, May 30th.

whcuradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Traffic
City
Ithaca, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Memorial Service#Tcat#Summer Bus Service#Buses#N Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Drivers should expect delays on S Meadow Street Tuesday

ITHACA, N.Y. –– Crews doing sewer repairs on the 200 and 300 blocks of South Meadow Street will cause traffic interruptions Tuesday, May 18. The goal of the project is to repair a section of a damaged and blocked sanitary sewer main, and will begin at 9 a.m. The project is set to be completed by 3:30 in the afternoon.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

Ithaca’s gas prices hovering around three dollars a gallon

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices locally are inching closer to three dollars a gallon. Triple A reports the average price today in Ithaca is two dollars, 98 cents. That’s up three cents from last week. The shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline caused a spike in prices, in addition to the rising price of crude oil and overall demand as we approach the busy Memorial Day weekend travel season.
Tompkins County, NYwhcuradio.com

TCAT returns to full seating capacity on buses

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Capacity restrictions on TCAT buses has ended. Last March, capacity was limited to 25 passengers when COVID-19 cases were first reported in Tompkins County. With statewide restrictions beginning to ease, TCAT announced recently a limit on seating capacity would be lifted, but restrictions remain in place for standing passengers.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

“Brick wall after brick wall after brick wall”

ITHACA N.Y. — Even as affordable housing projects in the City of Ithaca continue to be built, and human services agencies do their best to provide assistance, many are still left looking for a place to live. Whether that means applying for temporary housing assistance (THA) or finalizing a lease...
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Cliff Street Retreat sails through PUD public information session

ITHACA, NY -- The proposed Cliff Street Retreat Planned United Development (PUD) faced few comments during its public information session on May 6, though neighbor Dave Nutter did have some concerns about the topography of the area. The project is proposed to include about 12 living units, boutique retail and...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Visions FCU opens first branch in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Endwell-based bank Visions Federal Credit Union has officially opened its new Ithaca branch at 408 Elmira Road, its first venture into the local Ithaca market. The office, which opened this week, includes a teller line, ATMs and an electric car charging station that is available for use by Visions members. According to an announcement from Visions, construction is also underway for “a nearby outdoor amphitheater for special events and concerts in the future.”
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

Acting IPD chief favors collaboration in reshaped department

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What’s the future of the Ithaca Police Department?. With reform and reimagining on the horizon, acting chief John Joly is hopeful for more collaboration between other departments in the city. Mayor Svante Myrick tells WHCU it’ll likely be another couple years before the police department as...
Trumansburg, NY14850.com

Walk-ins welcome at Ithaca Mall, Trumansburg vaccine clinics

As eligibility expands and supplies of vaccine doses grow, Tompkins County is bringing vaccination clinics into the area’s neighborhoods. This coming week, that includes a pop-up clinic in Trumansburg, as well as at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. Right now, Tompkins County has Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. The J&J vaccine is currently approved only for those 18 and older.
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

Construction to shut down part of Corn Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Building demolition and sidewalk construction will be causing some traffic disruptions in the area of Corn Street and West State Street. The 100 block of Ithaca’s North Corn Street will have the northbound travel lane and east side sidewalk closed to all traffic. Parking on that...
Ithaca, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Briefs: GreenStar anniversary, BOCES job fair success

GreenStar Celebrates one year at 770 Cascadilla St. GreenStar Food Co+op celebrated the one-year anniversary of its new flagship store at 770 Cascadilla St. with a small ribbon cutting ceremony May 6, joined by county and city officials who congratulated GreenStar staff on the milestone. As part of the celebration, the cooperative grocery business, with three locations in Ithaca, is offering its more than 12,000 members and new members a 10% discount on unlimited shopping trips May 25 through 27, as well as a chance to win a Stand Up Paddleboard prize package, courtesy of Paddledockers and Explore Ithaca. Opening its doors on May 6, 2020, shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, GreenStar was unable to host private tour events or a grand opening, or offer the full extent of its new store features as it strictly observed health and safety recommendations to avoid crowding and reduce potential risks. “GreenStar is a staple in Ithaca, and in so many ways, reflects the very essence of the community,” said Chamber President Jennifer Tavares. “We are so proud to support GreenStar’s expansion in Ithaca and help celebrate their one-year anniversary at their fantastic new location.” GreenStar Council President Marilyn Chase and General Manager Brandon Kane acknowledged shoppers, staff and community for supporting the cooperative business. “I want to thank the staff who made it possible for this relocation to happen and our more than 12,000 member-owners, because if they didn’t exist, we wouldn’t exist,” Chase said. “In appreciation of our members who have sustained GreenStar through this incredibly challenging year and to encourage more shoppers in Ithaca and surrounding communities to explore and join the co-op, we are thrilled to celebrate one year at Cascadilla St. and thank our shoppers with these great promotions,” Kane said. “In spite of many challenges, to celebrate one year is certainly a testimony to our community’s deep commitment to GreenStar’s success.” GreenStar’s Cascadilla St. store, supported with $2 million in investments from more than 250 GreenStar members, is a 30,000-square-foot building located in the new city waterfront Market District, which houses retail operations, administrative offices and an expansive kitchen and bakery. In this photo (left to right), Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, Chase, Kane and Tavares gather at the ribbon cutting, held at the co-op in Ithaca.
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

65% of Cornell’s on-campus population fully vaccinated

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell’s now achieved an on-campus vaccination rate of 65 percent. Over 11 thousand 500 hundred students and more than 75 hundred faculty and staff are fully vaccinated. Cornell reports one positive case of COVID-19 and a campus positivity rate of point zero two percent.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Solar array, downtown midrise seek tax breaks with IDA

ITHACA, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency has a busy agenda planned for Wednesday afternoon’s meeting. The agency will be reviewing applications for a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement for a solar array project in the town of Enfield, and begin discussions on sought-after tax breaks for a project on the east side of Downtown Ithaca.
Tompkins County, NYwhcuradio.com

Tompkins County releases form for businesses, groups to request pop-up vaccine clinics

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is looking to get even more people vaccinated. The county’s released a new form, allowing businesses, organizations, and community groups to request small pop-up vaccine clinics at their location. Health Director Frank Kruppa says over 70-percent of people 18 and older in the county has received at least their first dose and they want to expand efforts to make access more convenient.
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Van totaled in blaze in Ithaca

ITHACA, NY -- A passenger van was a total loss after a fire on the afternoon of May 4 on Evergreen Lane in the town of Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 Dispatchers received a call around 1:45 pm for a van pulling a trailer that caught on fire. The driver noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment and when he pulled over and popped the hood, he could see flames. He quickly ran for an extinguisher, but by the time he returned, the fire had grown significantly.