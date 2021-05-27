Cancel
Databricks Unveils Delta Sharing, the World’s First Open Protocol for Real-Time, Secure Data Sharing and Collaboration Between Organizations

By PRNewswire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, at the Data + AI Summit, Databricks announced the launch of a new open source project called Delta Sharing, the world’s first open protocol for securely sharing data across organizations in real time, completely independent of the platform on which the data resides. Delta Sharing is included within the open source Delta Lake project, and supported by Databricks and a broad set of data providers including Nasdaq, ICE, S&P, Precisely, Factset, Foursquare, SafeGraph, and software vendors like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Tableau. It is the fifth major open source project launched by Databricks, following Apache Spark, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Koalas, and is being donated to the Linux Foundation.

