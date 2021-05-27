Databricks Unveils Delta Sharing, the World’s First Open Protocol for Real-Time, Secure Data Sharing and Collaboration Between Organizations

As eCommerce continues to prove itself as one of today’s most lucrative marketing channels, companies should ensure that they’re prepared to double down on their online channels. The pandemic has changed the way consumers shop, with a 146% growth in online retail orders in the US and Canada in 2020 alone. In fact, it’s predicted that by 2040, 95% of all purchases will be made online. The eCommerce landscape constantly changes, and COVID-19 has ensured that this trend will remain, maybe even more so, in the coming years. With most consumers staying and spending more time at home, spending on online shopping, even for groceries and home essentials has been on the rise. For most consumers, however, the disconnect between a brand’s online and brick-and-mortar shopping experience can be disconcerting.