We’ll have a much better lay of the land in terms of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters are connected at the end of January 2022 when Jared Leto’s Morbius is finally released, because there appears to be more than enough going on in December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home without having to connect any additional dots, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis claimed that the people in his movie aren’t even aware that New York City’s web-slinger exists. At least not yet, anyway.