Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jack Black pays tribute to School of Rock actor Kevin Clark after he's fatally hit by a car

femalefirst.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Black has paid tribute to his ‘School of Rock’ co-star Kevin Clark after he died on Wednesday (26.05.21) at the age of 32 when he was struck by a car while riding a bike. Jack Black has paid tribute to his ‘School of Rock’ co-star Kevin Clark after he...

www.femalefirst.co.uk
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Film School#Film News#School Of Rock Community#Tmz#The Chicago Sun Times#Hyundai Sonata#Beautiful Soul#Bike#Blunt Force Injury#Film Bosses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

‘School Of Rock’ Stars Mourn The Loss Of Kevin Clark

School of Rock star Kevin Clark, who played the drummer, died Wednesday morning (May 26th) after being hit by a car. TMZ reports that the 32-year-old professional drummer, best known as Freddy Jones aka Spazzy McGee, was riding his bicycle on the Northwest Side of Chicago when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata.
MusicTVOvermind

Remembering Kevin Clark: School of Rock Drummer was 32

Often, when speaking of the passing of anyone that’s been in show business for any period of time, it’s usually common to say that they had a long and successful career and a life that was spent doing what they wanted to do. Sometimes though, it’s saddening and regretful that this isn’t always the case. Those that reach their 60s and beyond tend to belong to a group that many would think have spent a long and prosperous life doing what they wanted in life and in business and have been around long enough to see quite a few things. In other words, their passing is still sad, but it’s not nearly as tragic unless the circumstances make it so. But those that pass without even reaching middle age are seen as tragic cases since there’s so much more to do, to see, and to experience in life that it’s easy to lament their passing. Kevin Clark, who was one of the many musicians in School of Rock with Jack Black, passed away recently at the age of 32. During a bike ride, he was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was too late. The driver, a young woman in her 20s, has been cited apparently but it’s not certain if she’ll be charged at this time. That might anger more than a few people but one thing that’s clear is that it’s better to understand the circumstances first before blame is assigned and people start pointing fingers at each other. At this time Kevin’s family is in mourning and many fans are sending their condolences as they remember the young drummer from what has been a favorite movie of many people over the years for several reasons.
Chicago, ILbrooklynvegan.com

Kevin Clark (Freddy from ‘School of Rock’) dies at 32, Jack Black pays tribute

Sad news: Kevin Clark, who played kid drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the 2003 film School of Rock, was killed in a road accident early Wednesday morning in Chicago. He was 32. According to the Chicago Sun Times, Clark was struck and killed by a driver at around 1:20 AM while biking in the Avondale neighborhood. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, was issued citations by the police.
Traffic Accidentskentlive.news

Jack Black "devastated" by School of Rock co-star's death in collision

Musician and actor Kevin Clark, who starred as drummer Freddy Jones alongside Jack Black in the 2003 movie School of Rock, has been killed in a collision. Chicago Police Department said the 32-year-old was struck by a car driven by a 20-year-old woman on Wednesday while riding his bicycle along a street in the city, according to a crash report.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

"School of Rock" Star Dies at 32. Here's How His Co-Stars Remember Him

Tragic news came Wednesday for family, friends, and fans of a former child actor who appeared in a beloved movie. On Wednesday, Kevin Clark, who starred in School of Rock as a 12-year-old, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike. The news was reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, which explained that Clark was biking in the Chicago neighborhood of Avondale.
MoviesPosted by
Tyla

School Of Rock Fans Shocked To Discover Child Actors Are A Couple 17 Years Later

It may have been released in 2003 (a full 18 years ago now!), but we're still fully obsessed with School of Rock. For those of you who haven't seen the now certified classic kids' film, School of Rock stars Jack Black as down on his luck rocker Dewey Finn, who impersonates his roommate Ned Schneebly to become a teacher at a fancy prep school.
CelebritiesE! Online

These School of Rock Co-Stars' Romance Is Still Going Strong and Fans Are Thrilled

Watch: Jack Black and Kate Hudson Play Rapid Fire Questions. These two just gave Rock of Love a whole new meaning. As uncovered in a TikTok posted on May 16, School of Rock co-stars Angelo Massagli, who played Frankie in the 2003 Jack Black comedy, and Caitlin Hale, who portrayed Marta, who portrayed Marta, are still very much dating. The two first appeared as students turned bandmates in the class that Jack's character substitutes.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Jack Black Has Epic Follow-Up With "Revenge of the Fifth" Video

After bringing an Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous meme to life on May the Fourth, Jack Black followed up his Star Wars Day social media post with another one for "Revenge of the Fifth." Compared to his first, Black's second Star Wars video was more straightforward but fun in its way. The post includes a video of Black seeming to use the Force to drag the viewer closer to him. He then swings a Sith lord's red-bladed lightsaber down overhead, which cuts through the video itself to reveal the same video underneath, creating a Force-powered looping effect. You can watch the video below.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Tawny Kitaen's Brother Believes She Died of Broken Heart

Tawny Kitaen, the late actress who starred in "Bachelor Party," died of a broken heart ... so says her brother, who thinks losing their father was too much for Tawny to handle. Jordan Kitaen tells TMZ ... police have spoken to the family, telling them there was nothing found at...
Moviesnerdist.com

Jack Black Recreates Obi-Wan Kenobi’s ‘Hello There’ Meme

Jack Black is having a lot of fun on Instagram these days. And mad respect to that. He’s really making the most out of some extended time at home, and delighting the internet in the process. The beloved actor, known for films like School of Rock and The Holiday, has already delivered some hilarious performances as Thor and Captain America. Now, he’s getting in on the Star Wars action.
MoviesInside the Magic

Jack Black Celebrates the Dark Side of ‘Star Wars’ Day “Revenge of the Fifth”

Funnyman Jack Black has unleashed another hilarious video on social media, this time in honor of the internet’s Dark Side answer to Star Wars Day on May the Fourth — “Revenge of the Fifth.” Star Wars fans and Dark Side sympathizers are sharing their celebrations of the Sith Lord hashtag holiday, making “Revenge of the Fifth” a trending topic.