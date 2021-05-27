Topia Raises $5 Million Seed Led by Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six; Launches Creator Ecosystem

Partnership with Dun and Bradstreet ensures small businesses find verified B2B leads with guaranteed results or their money back. Bizconnect, a global B2B search engine dedicated to connecting businesses and organizations worldwide, emerged from stealth mode today with the official launch of the industry-first B2B search engine and community. Unlike other search engines including Google, Alibaba, Yahoo! and Bing, Bizconnect’s mission is to help B2B businesses, organizations, and professionals connect using a secure, verified search engine. The Bizconnect search engine and hub is focused solely on B2B in a verified environment using Dun and Bradstreet/Hoovers database to qualify both buyers and sellers. Unlike other search engine pay-per-click auction models that favor large brands and large budgets, Bizconnect’s ethical ad platform gives every advertiser equal time at top positions, plus guaranteed results or their money back.