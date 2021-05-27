Topia Raises $5 Million Seed Led by Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six; Launches Creator Ecosystem
Topia, the leading browser-based social platform with spatial video chat inside fully customizable virtual worlds, announced the close of a $5 million seed funding round led by Alex Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six with additional participation from Bonfire Ventures. Topia has generated rapid and significant growth as the newest way to engage communities online with better human connection since its launch in May 2020, including hosting over 25,000 people for Virtual Burning Man in August 2020, which they will host again in 2021. Seed funding will be dedicated to building out a diverse, mission-driven team and investing in Topia’s creator economy.martechseries.com