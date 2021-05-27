Cox Media Group Taps Soo Jin Oh as President, Gamut

Gamut, the leading provider of Over the Top (OTT) advertising to select regional and local advertisers, announced the appointment of Soo Jin Oh to the role of President, effective immediately. In her new role, Oh will be responsible for driving future-focused innovation and continued engagement, while overseeing Gamut’s day-to-day business and their functions. For the past eight months, Oh has served as Co-Chief Operating Officer and her latest appointment is a crucial next step in delivering the innovation in digital intelligence that the evolving video landscape demands.