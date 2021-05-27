Jack Black Leads Tributes To 'School Of Rock' Drummer Kevin Clark, Dead At 32

A $200 million action blockbuster isn’t really the type of film you’d expect to have viewers bawling their eyes out in the theater, but that’s exactly what happened when the seventh Fast & Furious movie came to a close. Star Paul Walker tragically passed away in the midst of production, but thanks to the use of CGI and his brothers as doubles, director James Wan was able to finish the pic and it was a very, very emotional moment when Walker’s Brian O’Conner rode off into the sunset.