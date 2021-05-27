Jack Black Leads Tributes To 'School Of Rock' Drummer Kevin Clark, Dead At 32
Jack Black has led an outpouring of tributes to actor and musician Kevin Clark, who was tragically killed in a car crash last night at just 32 years old. Local news outlets (via TMZ) report that Clark, who played young drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 comedy School Of Rock, was struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle in a Chicago suburb. Police confirmed to the Chicago Sun Times that a 20-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the car that hit him. Clark was taken to hospital with severe injuries, but was pronounced dead a little after 2am.www.gamingbible.co.uk