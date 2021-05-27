Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Jack Black Leads Tributes To 'School Of Rock' Drummer Kevin Clark, Dead At 32

By Ewan Moore
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 7 days ago

Jack Black has led an outpouring of tributes to actor and musician Kevin Clark, who was tragically killed in a car crash last night at just 32 years old. Local news outlets (via TMZ) report that Clark, who played young drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 comedy School Of Rock, was struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle in a Chicago suburb. Police confirmed to the Chicago Sun Times that a 20-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the car that hit him. Clark was taken to hospital with severe injuries, but was pronounced dead a little after 2am.

www.gamingbible.co.uk
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

795
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drummer#Special School#Little Rock#Friends Reunion#Tmz#The Chicago Sun Times#School Of Rock Community#Schoolofrock#Freddyjones#Rhcp#Rip Kevin Clark#Rock Reunion#Tributes#Beautiful Soul#Sun#Car Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Jack Black Celebrates the Dark Side of ‘Star Wars’ Day “Revenge of the Fifth”

Funnyman Jack Black has unleashed another hilarious video on social media, this time in honor of the internet’s Dark Side answer to Star Wars Day on May the Fourth — “Revenge of the Fifth.” Star Wars fans and Dark Side sympathizers are sharing their celebrations of the Sith Lord hashtag holiday, making “Revenge of the Fifth” a trending topic.
Moviesnerdist.com

Jack Black Recreates Obi-Wan Kenobi’s ‘Hello There’ Meme

Jack Black is having a lot of fun on Instagram these days. And mad respect to that. He’s really making the most out of some extended time at home, and delighting the internet in the process. The beloved actor, known for films like School of Rock and The Holiday, has already delivered some hilarious performances as Thor and Captain America. Now, he’s getting in on the Star Wars action.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious 9 Role Reportedly Revealed

A $200 million action blockbuster isn’t really the type of film you’d expect to have viewers bawling their eyes out in the theater, but that’s exactly what happened when the seventh Fast & Furious movie came to a close. Star Paul Walker tragically passed away in the midst of production, but thanks to the use of CGI and his brothers as doubles, director James Wan was able to finish the pic and it was a very, very emotional moment when Walker’s Brian O’Conner rode off into the sunset.
TV & Videoswbwn.com

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Handled Hosting Duties for The Ellen Show

Late last week Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood stepped into the hosting duties on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Garth has handle the guest host spot before on his own, and the last time the couple was suppose to step in for Ellen COVID stepped in and changed plans. But now they were ready, and Trisha couldn’t have been anymore excited about the opportunity.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Paul Walker, Emma Stone, Rebel Wilson and More!

PAUL WALKER’S DAUGHTER CALLS VIN DIESEL ‘FAMILY’: Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is carrying on her father’s legacy. She posted a sweet shot of herself snuggling up to Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, and his daughter Similce, 13. “Family <3,” the 22-year-old model wrote in the caption of her post, on which Diesel commented, “All love. Always … ” Walker died in a car crash at age 40 in 2013.
Celebrities101 WIXX

‘SOUR’ “Butter?” BTS, Olivia Rodrigo make history on the Hot 100

BTS and Olivia Rodrigo have both made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with their new releases. Let’s start with BTS’ new single, “Butter,” which has melted a previous chart record. “Butter” debuts at number one on the Hot 100, giving BTS four number-one hits in just nine months. That’s the fastest accumulation of four initial number ones by a group since the Jackson 5 did it in eight months in 1970.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Watch OneRepublic Perform 'Run' on 'Ellen'

OneRepublic appeared on The Ellen Show to perform their recent single “Run” live in the studio. The song, which came out in March, is off the band’s upcoming fifth album Human. OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder discussed producing music for Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers during an...
Moviesradiojamestown.com

Chris Hemsworth announces filming on 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has wrapped

(NOTE LANGUAGE) We are one step closer to seeing Thor: Love and Thunder on the big screen. Star Chris Hemsworth confirmed Tuesday that filming has just finished. Taking to Instagram, the Australian actor shared a black and white photo of him posing with director Taika Waititi, who's wearing his motion-capture costume and rig for his part as the rock creature, Korg.