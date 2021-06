During the course of 2021, Google has accounted for over 70% of all global desktop search traffic, and as of April 2021, Google had received over 360 billion searches, with ‘first five organic results’ accounting for around 68% of all clicks. The importance of SEO has gone from strength to strength in recent months, with Bright Edge reporting that it drives 1000%+ more traffic than organic social media. Despite its consolidated status, SEO, like other online marketing tools, is one that continues to evolve. The following are just a few trends dominating its usage and results.