'Resident Evil Village' Lady Dimitrescu Is Based On A Real Serial Killer

It wouldn't be hyperbole to say that Lady Dimitrescu is the shining star of Resident Evil Village. One of the Four Lords who follow Mother Miranda, she towers over the rest of the cast and clearly considers herself and her daughters above the squabbles of Heisenberg, Moreau, and Angie. Lady Dimitrescu's presence isn't one to ignore, either - even though her arc is contained to the early hours of the game, the character has dominated social media and captured the hearts of those who've experienced the horrors that Village has to offer. Love her or loathe her, her impact isn't to be diminished irrespective of where you stand. But, did you know that Lady Dimitrescu is inspired by a real serial killer from the medieval times?

