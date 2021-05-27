Cancel
Liverpool to listen to offers for Nat Phillips

By Tom Gott
90min.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool have decided they will listen to offers for centre-back Nat Phillips this summer to avoid watching him tumble down the pecking order next season. The 24-year-old had been expected to quietly leave the club last summer but was drafted in as emergency cover following injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Phillips ended up making 20 appearances in all competitions, impressing towards the end of the season as Liverpool booked a spot in the Champions League.

www.90min.com
Virgil Van Dijk
Ozan Kabak
Jurgen Klopp
