Liverpool to listen to offers for Nat Phillips
Liverpool have decided they will listen to offers for centre-back Nat Phillips this summer to avoid watching him tumble down the pecking order next season. The 24-year-old had been expected to quietly leave the club last summer but was drafted in as emergency cover following injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Phillips ended up making 20 appearances in all competitions, impressing towards the end of the season as Liverpool booked a spot in the Champions League.www.90min.com