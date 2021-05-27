Cancel
Oklahoma State

Cowboys Top Sooners to Advance in Big 12 Tournament

By Marshall Scott
pistolsfiringblog.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — With his head down, Justin Campbell started his deliberate walk to the dugout before the inning’s final out was even recorded. Oklahoma State topped Oklahoma 9-5 in the first round of the Big 12 tournament Wednesday night (and Thursday morning) in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Campbell, a freshman pitcher from Simi Valley, California, threw six innings where he didn’t allow a run on just three hits while walking one and striking out seven. He takes intense walks from the mound to the dugout, sometimes coming when a flyball is still in the air for the third out.

pistolsfiringblog.com
