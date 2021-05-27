Cowboys Top Sooners to Advance in Big 12 Tournament

Let's continue ticking through springtime storylines in the Big 12 this offseason. We've updated preseason betting odds for the national championship and Heisman Trophy winners and took a fresh look at the preseason top 25. We evaluated which teams have done the best work in the transfer portal and where you can find the top 100 freshmen in the country. (Spoiler: You won't have to look far.) We've set the table for Neal Brown's national rank and the expectations before his third season as well as what can be considered the best and worst scenarios for the Mountaineers in 2021 -- not surprisingly, both involve a prominent player. We peaked at the start of the schedule and we wondered when WVU would take its first loss and who the Mountaineers might hand their first loss to. We remembered a time when they were an off-the-radar pick to make some noise, though they aren't the most underrated team.