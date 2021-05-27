Huawei announces Matebook D 14 & D 15 with Ryzen 5000 CPUs

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest sale events of the year – is in full swing, and with it, has brought some excellent offers on across a huge range of categories.Whether you’ve been eagerly awaiting the two-day bonanza or are completely new to the shopping event, now’s the time to get your shopping lists in order – one day is already down, but you’ve still got another 24 hours of deals to go. Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updatesThe online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices, Nintendo...