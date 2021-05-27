Cancel
Technology

Huawei announces Matebook D 14 & D 15 with Ryzen 5000 CPUs

By Yordan
gsmarena.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuawei has upgraded its Matebook D 14 and Matebook D 15 laptops once again - they received the latest AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 platforms. Aside from the new chips, everything else remains the same on the inside and outside, including screen size, battery capacity and form factor. Huawei...

www.gsmarena.com
#Cpus#Matebook D 14#Ips#Usb C#Hdmi#Cny4#Chinese
