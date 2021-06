In recent weeks, the years of suffering in Palestine have emerged in the world’s consciousness and have made a great impact in terms of support for Palestine. However, a call for a ceasefire does not indicate any semblance of peace for the Palestinians who are suffering under Israel’s apartheid. The media has a duty to accurately report on what is truly happening to Palestinians on their land. Moreover, the Western world has a dual duty to assist this ailing population and stop taking part in their oppression. The world as a whole cannot continue to portray the injustices and violence occurring to Palestinians as a two-sided issue; we must collectively open our eyes to these injustices and offer solidarity to the Palestinian people.